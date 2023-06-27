Begin typing your search...
Man dies after hit by Vande Bharat Train going to Delhi from Varanasi
The accident took place somewhere between Jalesar town and Pora village.
NEW DELHI: One person died after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express train coming from Varanasi to Delhi. A person has been run over by the Vande Bharat train near Firozabad district's Tundla.
According to primary information, it is a case of trespassing. Further details of the incident are awaited.
