Man dies after hit by Vande Bharat Train going to Delhi from Varanasi

The accident took place somewhere between Jalesar town and Pora village.

ByANIANI|27 Jun 2023 5:30 PM GMT
Man dies after hit by Vande Bharat Train going to Delhi from Varanasi
Representative Image

NEW DELHI: One person died after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express train coming from Varanasi to Delhi. A person has been run over by the Vande Bharat train near Firozabad district's Tundla.

The accident took place somewhere between Jalesar town and Pora village.

According to primary information, it is a case of trespassing. Further details of the incident are awaited.

ANI

