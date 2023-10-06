Man booked for 'abusing' cabin crew on Air India flight

NEW DELHI: A man has been booked for allegedly using abusive language and passing lewd comments towards the crew members aboard an Air India flight, the Delhi Police has said.

According to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, a crew member working in the economy class cabin said the accused -- originally seated at 21B and later at 45H -- started passing lewd comments and abusing others on board.

He was verbally warned by the cabin supervisor, before being given a written warning. The crew later restrained him as he continued to behave in the same manner, the FIR said.

The passenger also allegedly abused the complainant and other female crew members in the galley, according to the FIR.

"He was very loud and used very foul language which scared the passengers and families seated around him. He was also very disrespectful towards our country (India) and his behaviour was very aggressive," the FIR stated.

On Sunday, a case under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 22 and 23 of the Aircraft Rules was registered against the accused passenger, Abhinav Sharma, a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab, police said.