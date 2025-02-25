Man beaten to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by four people in the Charthawal area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police have said.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday near the district's Biralsi village.

Muneer was killed following a confrontation with the four accused while returning to his native Bunta village in Shamli district from Muzaffarnagar in his tractor-trolley after selling cattle fodder, Circle Officer (Sadar) Raju Kumar Sab told reporters late on Monday.

A case has been registered against the absconding accused, he said.

Muneer's body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are underway to nab the accused, he added.