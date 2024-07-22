Mamata trying to justify infiltration in Bengal: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her assertion that she is willing to shelter distressed people from Bangladesh, which is reeling under violent protests, as it accused her of justifying infiltration in the state.

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that any attempt to weaken India's unity and integrity will not be tolerated as he hit out at Banerjee for her reported remarks that she wants Bengal to have good relations with India.

What does she mean by it, he asked, noting that the state is a part of India.

At a rally in Kolkata, Banerjee said in the wake of escalating violence in Bangladesh, she would keep the doors of her state open for people in distress from the neighbouring country and offer them shelter.

Prasad noted that such issues are entirely in the domain of the government of India and recalled that it was the Union government which took a call on sheltering Bangladeshis following the 1971 war.

He said the Trinamool Congress leader has been stridently opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities in neighbouring countries but wants to help infiltrators.

The BJP leader accused Banerjee of trying to justify infiltration and changing the demography of West Bengal, claiming that the state used to have three Muslim-majority districts but the number has risen to nine.

Even Kolkata's demography is changing due to the influx of people from Bangladesh, and many accused in terror cases find shelter in the state, he claimed.

Those who stand for nationalism face violent attacks in the state, he said, referring to the members of the BJP and RSS.