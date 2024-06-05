Mamata Banerjee: The Unwavering Force Behind Trinamool's Triumph

KOLKATA: Mamata Banerjee's political charisma has once again propelled the Trinamool Congress to a significant victory in West Bengal, retaining 29 out of 42 parliamentary seats.

Despite facing anti-incumbency sentiments and large-scale corruption allegations, Banerjee's relentless campaigns and beneficiary-oriented politics have struck a chord with the electorate.

The TMC supremo's self-proclaimed 'victory for the people' seems to have overshadowed the party's internal strife, legal battles, and the BJP's persistent challenges. Beneficiaries of welfare schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar' and 'Kanyashree' have remained loyal supporters, allowing her to replicate her 2021 state election success with minor hiccups.

Banerjee, often seen as a street-fighter, continues to defy odds by turning adverse situations to her advantage. Her ability to portray herself as the protector against 'outsiders' has reinforced her image and consolidated her voter base. As West Bengal moves forward, Banerjee remains a pivotal figure in the state's political landscape.