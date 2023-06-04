Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over Odisha train accident

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over the Odisha train accident, stating that 'Dal mein kuch kaala hai', we want the truth to come out".

Odisha train accident claimed the lives of 275 people and over 1000 injured in Friday's accident, which is being described as one of the worst in the country.

"When yesterday he (Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw) was present with me and I mentioned about anti-collision device, why didn't he open his mouth? 'Dal mein kuch kaala hai', we want the truth to come out," Mamata said while responding to a question about the interlocking system. Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha told reporters while informing about the update on the preliminary findings, "According to the preliminary findings, there has been some issue with the signalling. We are still waiting for the detailed report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Only Coromandal Express met with an accident. The train was at a speed of around 128 km/h".

She said due to a "signalling interference", the Coromandel Express met with an accident and its engine and coach crashed into a goods train laden with iron ore.

Continuing her attack on the BJP government, Mamata said, "Yesterday both Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were standing with me but I didn't say anything. I could have said a lot because I myself have been Railway Minister. Why Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Express didn't have anti-collision devices? The Railways have been left to be sold."

"Dal mein kuch kaala hai. I want the truth to come out. We are not asking for your resignation. People will give you the resignation at the time of elections. It takes three months to complete an investigation," Mamata said while responding to a question about the interlocking system.

Continuing her attack on the BJP government for two different statements about the reason behind the tragic accident, the West Bengal CM said, "Two types of reports are coming. Internally, they are different."

"Now tell me how many Central teams visited there and how many human rights commissions will be sent there?" she questioned. Targeting the government over the changing death toll,she said, "How come the information given by the Ministry differs so much? The figures have been changing from morning to evening. Daal mein kuch kaala hai."

Demanding justice for the people, she said, "I just want justice for the people. Patients and the families of the deceased should not be harassed. The number should not be suppressed, and they should not hide the reality. The truth should come out."

The accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and the goods train at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district claime dthe lives of 275 people.

As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident. The restoration work is underway at the site for the regular movement of trains on the route.