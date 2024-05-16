Maliwal 'assault': BJP's Poonawala claims 'Kejriwal protecting aide Bibhav Kumar', shares image of them at Lucknow airport

New Delhi: Amid the fierce political showdown with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala claimed on Thursday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was shielding his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, the accused in the case.

It was alleged that CM Kejriwal's aide assaulted the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women at the former's residence.

After initially reserving silence in the matter, the AAP owned up to the incident, with senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh saying that the CM had taken due cognisance of the incident and strict action would follow.

However, sharing an image of AAP leaders at the Lucknow airport in which party boss Kejriwal, along with Sanjay Singh and Bibhav Kumar are seen, Poonawala posted from his official X handle on Thursday, "72 hours No FIR on Bibhav Kumar instead Kejriwal is protecting him! Roaming around with him.."

The BJP spokesperson claimed that the assault on Maliwal was done at the behest of Kejriwal and she was subjected to violence.

"It is clear: attack on Swati Maliwal was done at (the) behest of Kejriwal himself Sheesh Mahal is Apradh Mahal & just like Draupadi cheerharan--a woman Rajya Sabha MP was subjected to violence, assault," Poonawala added.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that Maliwal is now being forced by her party to keep silent or change her story which is why she has not approached the police.

"Now she is being pressured to keep silent or change her story as is evident from statements of Naveen Jaihind & Nitin Tyagi of AAP hence she hasn't approached the police yet True face of AAP - Anti women anarchist party," Poonawala said.

Meanwhile, the vice president of the BJP's Delhi unit, Kapil Mishra, also shared the picture of Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Bibhav Kumar together at the Lucknow airport, pointing out how the Rajya Sabha MP had condemned the incident earlier.

"This is the photo of Lucknow airport last night The one in the black shirt is Vibhav who hit Swati Maliwal Along with Sanjay Singh who said that Bibhav did a very wrong thing, Kejriwal is angry The third one is Kejriwal himself who is accused of getting Swati beaten up," Mishra posted on X.

Condemning the alleged assault on the fellow Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that Kejriwal had taken cognisance of the matter and directed strict action.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Singh said, "Yesterday, an incident took place. At the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, an incident of misbehaviour took place with Swati Maliwal by Bibhav Kumar (Arvind Kejriwal's PA). Swati Maliwal reported this incident to Delhi Police. This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed strict action. We are with Swati Maliwal."