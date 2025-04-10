Majority of ASHA workers aware Kerala govt wants to help them

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state government's stand was to help out the ASHA workers as much as possible and the majority of them were aware of it as only a miniscule number of them were protesting outside the Secretariat here.

The CM said that just because the number of protestors was small, the government did not ignore them and has held six rounds of talks with the protesting Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers to resolve their current issues.

In the past, the government had taken several measures to make their working conditions easier, he claimed.

Despite that, the protestors are saying they will not withdraw from their agitation till they get Rs 21,000 as honorarium and Rs 5 lakh retirement benefits, Vijayan said.

Responding to reporters' queries on the issue during a press conference here on Wednesday evening, CM clarified that the government was not being stubborn on the issue. It has clearly stated that when the circumstances are favourable, the honorarium would be increased, he said.

"Majority — 99 per cent — of the ASHA workers know that the government is not out to harm them and only wants to help them. So, they are carrying out their duties and are not protesting," he said.

He further said that in the recent talks with state Health Minister Veena George, along with the participation of trade unions representing the majority of the ASHA workers, a proposal was moved to set up a committee to examine their problems and demands and give a report in three months.

"While the trade unions were in favour of it, the organisation representing the protestors disagreed and continued with their agitation," he said.

Members of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA) have been protesting outside the Secretariat for 59 consecutive days, demanding retirement benefits and a higher honorarium.

The agitators have also intensified their protest with an indefinite hunger strike which is on its 21st day.

Vijayan also said that the ASHA initiative was a central-scheme and the Union government has not increased the incentives it was giving since 2005, when it was rolled out.

The Kerala government, on the other hand, has raised the honorarium over the years to the current Rs 7,000 which is the highest in the country, he claimed.

"So should they be protesting against the state government or the Centre?" he asked.