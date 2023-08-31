Maharashtra: Meeting of INDIA alliance underway in Mumbai

MUMBAI: As the battle heats up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an informal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA is underway in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday.

The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance will be held on Friday where leaders of all 28 political parties will finalize logo, coordination committee, and action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls.

Earlier today, various leaders of opposition parties arrived in Mumbai to attend the third INDIA alliance meeting.

Several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc exuded confidence that they would prove to be a formidable opponent for the government.

Several senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad already arrived in Mumbai.

The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched A total of 28 parties are likely to participate in the third meeting of the newly formed opposition alliance in Mumbai. INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress.

The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.