Maharashtra government to table 20 bills during upcoming winter session

NAGPUR: With the cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government complete, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the government is planning to table 20 bills during the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

The Maharashtra assembly session is scheduled from December 16 to December 21 in Nagpur. Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur's Ramgiri on Sunday, CM Fadnavis emphasized that "dynamic governance" has begun in Maharashtra from today.

According to a statement by the CM's office, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde outlined the government's commitment to "Mission Prosperous Maharashtra," while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured balanced development across the state.

The assembly session will discuss "supplementary demand," to discuss the extra expenditure which will be needed for the rest of the financial year (till March), and various proposals by the ruling and opposition parties, the statement added, The state government is set to introduce 6 completely new bills to the legislature, while 14 ordinances are scheduled to be tabled before the assembly to turn them into bills.

Earlier on Sunday, 39 leaders from the Mahayuti coalition took oath as ministers to expand the government's cabinet, with the portfolio allocation is expected to be finalised in a couple of days. "Thirty-nine leaders have taken the oath today, six of whom are state ministers.

In two days, portfolio allocation will be clarified. This session will include discussions on the Governor's speech and 20 bills will be introduced," said Fadnavis. Among the 39 MLAs, 19 berths were given to BJP leaders, while Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) received 11 and 9 berths respectively.

The newly sworn-in cabinet ministers from the BJP include Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Ganesh Naik, Mangalprabhat Lodha, Jaykumar Rawat, Pankaja Munde, Atul Save, Ashok Uike, Ashish Shelar, Shivendra Raje Bhosale, Jaikumar Gore, Sanjay Savkare, Nitesh Rane, and Akash Pundkar. Shiv Sena leaders who took the oath include Gulab Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathod, Uday Samant, Shambhuraje Desai, Sanjay Shirsath, Pratap Sarnaik, Bharatshet Gogavale, and Prakash Abitkar.

NCP leaders inducted into the cabinet are Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Datta Bharane, Aditi Tatkare, Manikrao Kokate, Narhari Jhirwal, Mankarand Jadhav Patil, and Babasaheb Patil. The six state ministers sworn in include BJP's Madhuri Misal, Pankaj Bhoar, and Meghna Bordikar, Shiv Sena's Ashish Jaiswal and Yogesh Kadam, and NCP's Indranil Naik.