Maharashtra FDA cracks down on McDonald's for allegedly using substitutes in place of real cheese

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cracked down on fast food giant McDonald's and slammed them for allegedly using substitutes in burgers and nuggets instead of real cheese.

It has suspended the license of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar, prompting the chain to erase the word "cheese" from various items at the location.

While speaking to ANI on the crackdown, FDA commissioner Abhimanyu Kale claimed, "We had received feedback from a customer regarding the use of cheese analogues instead of real cheese. After which we inspected and found the use of vegetable oil (Dalda oil) instead of real cheese. Even if the outlet is not changing name and not using cheese, but uses cheese analogues they have to mention that they are using cheese analogues."

"The responsibility of the FSA is consumer protection. Hence, the FDA conducted an inspection at an outlet in Ahmednagar and in their inspection, the FDA gave them an intimation to make certain changes regarding their food products," he said.

"After that we issued an order to the outlet wherein it was said that they could not use the word 'cheese', since according to the legislation of the Food Safety standards, a product can be called cheese only if it is made from 100 per cent milk," stated the official.

Hence, we issued the order that the word cheese cannot be used. After the said order, the outlet changed the names of several food items.

Adding further he said, "This is the development that has come after the inspection. The product being used could not be said cheese because although the product they were selling was approved under the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSA), it was not cheese but rather a cheese analogue."

"Cheese analogue refers to a product that has been produced using 50-60 per cent cheese and rest using hydrogenated vegetable oil. Hence, the action has been taken so that the consumer is aware whether he is consuming cheese or cheese analogue," he added.

Analogue means when two products are used to make a third product, for example, if we use sugar and (Khoa) condensed milk to create a sweet called 'peda' we cannot call that third product 'peda', sugar or condensed milk now, he informed further.

"This action was not concerned to any type of danger or hazard instead it was taken to sustain the belief and the trust of the consumers. Now we will again campaign to check if the said changes have been implemented," said the official.

He also said that McDonald was also not informing the customer or displaying on the boards that instead of real cheese, cheese analogues are being used which can cause health issues to several customers.

The inspection was conducted in Ahmednagar where officers found that cheese analogues were not mentioned.

Reportedly, the FDA is constituting a team which will inspect not just McDonald but other food joints that sell burgers and pizzas.

A report will be made within seven days. FDA Maharashtra will inform national teams as well, to inspect at the national level.

Meanwhile, McDonald's India took to its social media handle on Saturday and posted, "Here's a fact check for you: We use only real, quality cheese in all our products containing cheese. Our commitment to transparency in our ingredients and dedication to providing delicious, high-quality meals to our customers remains unwavering."

In a post on X, the food outlet said, "The cheese slice in your favourite burger is milk-based real cheese. Our burger patties are made from milk-based real cheese."