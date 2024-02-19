Maharashtra CM offers floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday offered floral tribute to the statue of Shivaji in Chembur, Mumbai.

This year marks the 394th birthday of the heroic Maratha king. Taking to his 'X' account, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj, saying, "Salutations to the revered deity of Akhand Hindustan, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Maharajadhiraj Shri #Chhatrapati #Shivaji_Maharaj on his birth anniversary."





CM Shinde also performed the bhumi pujan for the beautification of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circle and statue. Mumbai Metropolitan Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, MP Rahul Shewale, and other Shiv Sena workers and officials were present on the occasion. Former MLA Tukaram Kate expressed his gratitude to CM Eknath Shinde on the occasion.





Meanwhile, people in Nagpur, Maharashtra, gathered in large numbers on the streets and offered Aarti as a part of celebrations of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire.

He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary or Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is commemorated every year on February 19







