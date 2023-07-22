Maha: Raigad landslide toll rises to 22, NDRF resumes search op

RAIGAD: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued its search and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad on Saturday.

Till now, 22 dead bodies have been recovered from the site, officials said.

One team of NDRF reached the site early this morning and more are of its teams are expected to join the search operation later today.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit the landslide-affected people lodged in a nearby temple around 10.30 am today.

A landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of the tragedy yesterday and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister Shinde after the incident.

Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to execute the rescue operation.

Five more bodies were recovered on Friday and the search and rescue operation was suspended for the day with the consultation of District administration due to bad weather conditions, said SB Singh, commandant, 5 Battalion, NDRF. "We carried out a search and rescue operation with three of our dogs and one of our dogs detected two bodies today. We are facing many challenges and cannot take our latest machinery to the (landslide-hit) site", said an NDRF official on Friday