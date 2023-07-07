Maha Legislative Council Dy Chairperson joins Shinde's camp, deserts Uddhav

MUMBAI: In yet another setback to the Shiv Sena (UBT), party leader and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC member joined the rival faction in the presence of state Chief Minister Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.



Interestingly, in Maharashtra Legislative Council's Business Advisory Committee today, the BJP MLC Pravin Darekar proposed to take back the no-confidence motion against Gorhe, brought during the previous session of the Council, for the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council. Darekar's proposal was seconded by party MLC Prasad Lad.



Speaking at the official induction meeting here, Gorhe said, "Shiv Sena is heading in the right direction under the able leadership of Eknath Shinde." While speaking on the occasion, Shinde said it is a historic moment and it is a testament to how strong the BJP-Shiv Sena unity is.



"Everyone is seeing the work we do, and this is why our Sena is getting stronger and people keep joining. Neelam Gorhe will be able to work freely with all her heart for women. She is not defecting anywhere but is joining the original Sena," he said. Maharashtra Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation to be a superpower. "We believe we should have a role to play as a state," he added.



Deputy CM Fadnavis said Sena-BJP follows the same thought process. "I personally wanted to remain present for the induction and welcome her into the alliance. She has taken a rational decision," he said.

