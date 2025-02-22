Maha Kumbh:Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi takes holy dip at Sangam

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday took a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, calling it a symbol of India's spiritual and cultural renaissance, an official statement said.

He offered prayers for Tamil Nadu’s prosperity and the nation’s well-being, and said that the Maha Kumbh reinforced the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' the UP government said in a statement on Saturday.

Calling the Maha Kumbh a living expression of Sanatan culture, Governor RN Ravi described it as a symbol of India's unity and cultural pride. He emphasised that India's soul lies in its eternal traditions and the Maha Kumbh embodies this heritage, uniting the nation in a shared spiritual thread.

The Tamil Nadu Governor stated that the Maha Kumbh reflects India's deeply rooted spiritual consciousness, where millions gather at the Sangam with a shared purpose -- spiritual elevation and global welfare, the statement said.