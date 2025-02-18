Maha Kumbh has turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh’: Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that Maha Kumbh has turned into ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ in view of the recent incidents of stampede and alleged that the true death toll at the mega gathering has been suppressed.

At least 30 people died and 60 were injured in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj last month while 18 people lost their lives in a recent stampede at the overcrowded New Delhi railway station.

“Maha Kumbh has turned into 'Mrityu Kumbh'. They (the BJP government) have hidden hundreds of bodies to bring down the toll,” Banerjee claimed while addressing the Bengal Assembly.

She also took a dig at saffron party legislators, claiming, “The BJP MLAs are afraid of facing me and that’s why they boycott the House whenever I speak.”

Responding to accusations linking her to the Muslim League, Banerjee strongly condemned such remarks.

“I am accused of being a member of the Muslim League. I strongly condemn these baseless allegations,” she said.

Reaffirming her commitment to secularism, she added, “I believe in secularism, coexistence, and the development of all communities.”

Dismissing allegations that she has links with Bangladeshi extremists, Banerjee challenged the BJP to provide evidence.

“If the BJP can prove that I have any connection with terrorists or fundamentalists from Bangladesh, I will resign,” she added.

Banerjee also credited her government for maintaining peace in Bengal despite the unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

“Despite the turmoil in Bangladesh, it is because of our government that peace and harmony have been maintained in Bengal,” she asserted.