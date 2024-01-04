Begin typing your search...

The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar, occurred at 12.38 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

4 Jan 2024 2:15 AM GMT
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits Kishtwar in J&K
Representative Image

JAMMU: A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they added.

The quake hit at latitude 33.34 degrees north and longitude 76.67 degrees, at a depth of five kilometres.

