Magisterial probe ordered, those at fault won't be spared: MP CM Mohan Yadav on Mahakal temple fire

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered a magisterial probe into the fire that broke out inside the 'Garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Monday morning, saying action would be taken against those found guilty.

Holi celebrations at the popular shrine took a chaotic turn after a fire broke out during the Bhashma Aarti ritual, leaving 13 people, including chief priest Sanjay Guru, injured.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, CM Yadav said, "I received word that a fire broke out during the Bhashma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, leaving some priests injured. All the injured people were admitted to hospitals in Indore and Ujjain. I am also on my way to Ujjain. Thankfully, by the grace of Mahakaal, a major tragedy was averted. However, what happened is deeply regrettable and I have ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. Those found to be at fault won't be spared."

The CM also extended his greetings to the people on the festival of Holi.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told ANI, "The fire broke out during Bhasma Aarti at the 'Garbhagriha' of the Mahakaleshwar temple. A total of 13 people were injured in the incident and their treatment is currently underway."

Ashish Sharma, a priest at the temple, told ANI, "Holi celebrations were being held at the temple when the fire broke out. The fire spread quickly to the 'Garbhagriha' because of all the 'gulaal' inside the temple complex. A few fellow priests sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to a hospital and are currently receiving treatment."

Meanwhile, eight injured people were shifted to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore for further treatment.

State cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsi Ram Silawat, as well as Collector Ashish Singh visited the injured at the hospital and made enquires about their treatment.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta', between 3.30 and 5.30 in the morning.

According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotees who participate in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.