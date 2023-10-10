Madhya Pradesh polls: CM Bhagwant Mann conducts roadshow in Rewa

REWA: Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday conducted a roadshow in Rewa. Addressing a gathering in Churhat, CM Bhagwant Singh slammed incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for alleged corruption and said that next month the BJP would be voted out of power in the state.

He said, "If AAP is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, then they would fight against corruption. AAP will form a government and focus on truth. On November 17, give the day to us and then we will take care of you for the next five years. In Punjab, we have sent the corrupt bureaucrats behind the bars. In the last one and half years we have distributed 37,758 government jobs in Punjab. Guarantees given by AAP government are strictly implemented whether it is electricity bills or medical expenses. The BJP is looting the country."

He alleged that BJP spoke lies and all the promises made by BJP were rhetoric. He further said, "They are putting our leaders behind bars for speaking the truth against the centre."

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, AAP National Convener and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said, "We will contest elections with full strength in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh." Earlier AAP issued a second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming State Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. The AAP has declared candidates on 39 seats for upcoming assembly polls in the state.

It released its first list of 10 candidates last month. Polling will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and results will be declared on December 3.