Madhya Pradesh: Congress councillors, former councillors, workers join BJP in presence of CM Mohan Yadav

INDORE: Congress received yet another jolt when many of its councillors, former councillors and workers joined the BJP on Thursday who were part of the team of former Congress MLAs Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel. Both the former Congress MLAs had joined the BJP earlier this year.

The councillors joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

CM Mohan Yadav said, "Till 2014 Congress had a full majority government, after that their MPs were reduced to 115. In 2019 they were reduced to 52 and they could have been accommodated in a bus and this time their MPs will be limited to a number that can be accommodated in a three-wheeler tempo."

Former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri, Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Tulsi Silavat were also present on this occasion.

Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel became MLAs from Congress in 2018. They fought on Congress tickets again in 2023, in which Sanjay Shukla was defeated by Kailash Vijayvargiya, while Vishal Patel was also defeated by BJP leader Manoj Patel.

Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel had joined BJP a few days ago along with former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Pachauri.