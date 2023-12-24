Madhya Pradesh CM calls on President Droupadi Murmu

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday in the national capital.

"Today in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received guidance from Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu ji by paying a courtesy visit at Rashtrapati Bhavan," posted the official administrative handle of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Office.

Yadav was sworn in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13.

Earlier on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Yadav, along with his Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Chief Minister and his deputies also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on December 22 and discussed various schemes related to the development of the state.