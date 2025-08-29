Madhavan stranded in Leh, shares video from hotel

CHENNAI: Actor-director R Madhavan took to social media to share that he is stuck in Leh amid cancelled flights. He gave a glimpse of the situation from his hotel room through a video and said, "End of August, and we already got snow in the mountains in Ladakh. I'm stuck in Leh because the airports have been shut down due to incessant rain for the last four days. Somehow, every time I come to shoot in Ladakh, that's what happens."

He also shared on facing a similar situation while he was filming for 3 Idiots in 2008.

"I hope the sky clears up today and flights can land and I can get back home," he added.

Madhavan will be next seen in Dhurandhar alongside Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, which is slated for a release on June 5.