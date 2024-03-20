LS polls: Varun Gandhi's representatives buy 4 sets of nomination papers

Begin typing your search...

Recently he shared dais with the BJP leaders and also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ByPTIPTI|20 March 2024 1:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-20 13:15:59.0  )
LS polls: Varun Gandhis representatives buy 4 sets of nomination papers
BJP MP Varun Gandhi

PILIBHIT: The representatives of BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday purchased four sets of nomination papers for contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The MP's spokesperson M R Malik said on the directions of Gandhi, he has purchased four sets of nomination papers -- two in Hindi and as many in English. Giving rest to the speculation that he might change his seat this time, he said, "Gandhi will be the BJP candidate from this seat (Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh)." Gandhi had been attacking his own party government policies in the past few years. Recently he shared dais with the BJP leaders and also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has not yet declared its candidate from the Pilibhit seat. The seat is going to polls on April 19.

