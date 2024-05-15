LS polls: Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka Congress star campaigners for 7th phase in UP

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are among the star campaigners named by the party for the Lok Sabha poll campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.

The list has been released for the seventh phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The other prominent leaders on the list include Salman Khurshid, former Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Congress Working Committee member Sachin Pilot.

Uttar Pradesh will witness the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20. This time, Jhansi, Amethi, Raebareli, Lucknow, Kaiserganj, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, and Mohanlalganj will go to the polls.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has "challenged" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight one election on issues like unemployment, inflation, and his policies.

Addressing a rally on Tuesday in Amethi, Priyanka said, "I challenge the Prime Minister to fight one election on unemployment, inflation and your policies. Tell the public once, what you have done for the poor, for the labourers, for the common man. He can't tell because he hasn't done anything."

The state has 80 Lok Sabha seats. As per the seat-sharing agreement, Congress will be contesting 17 seats and the Samajwadi Party 63.

In the 2019 elections, turning the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'Mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh upside down, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal (S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

The partners in the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav's SP and Mayawati's BSP could only muster 15 seats. The seventh and final phase of general elections will be held on June 1.

The next round of voting will be held on May 20. Polling for the first four phases was held on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. The general elections are being held in seven phases in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1.