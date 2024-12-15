Low pressure likely over bay of Bengal in next 24 hrs, to head toward TN coast

AMARAVATI: Saturday's upper air cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level persists over the same region at 8:30 am on Sunday.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to become more marked and move west-north westwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during subsequent two days, Meteorological Centre said.

In a daily weather report here, it said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema from December 17 to 19 and in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on December 18 and 19.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema from December 17 to 19.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at one or two places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema from December 16 to 21.

The same situation is likely to prevail in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from December 17 to 21.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during the next 48 hours, in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours, the report added.