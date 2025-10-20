Low pressure brewing over Bay of Bengal, Odisha to receive rainfall for next three days: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said a low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours, which could bring light to moderate rain in parts of Odisha over the next three days.

According to the IMD’s evening bulletin, "An upper air cyclonic circulation persists over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, the low pressure area would be formed over the bay in the next 24 hours."

According to the IMD, the weather system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours.

However, the director of meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty said, "So far, the IMD has not forecast any major impact on the weather. The state is likely to experience low to moderate rainfall for the next three days due to a change in wind direction, bringing in moisture. The rainfall is expected to be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds."

Mohanty said the IMD will issue more detailed forecasts regarding the system after the low-pressure area forms over the Bay of Bengal on October 21.

The national weather agency has issued a yellow warning (be aware) for several districts over the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by winds reaching 30-40 kmph may occur at one or two places over coastal and southern regions.

It also forecast thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri on Tuesday and Wednesday.