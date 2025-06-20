Lost your FASTag? Here’s what to do next to avoid toll trouble

CHENNAI: FASTag is a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag fixed to your car’s windscreen. Linked to your bank account, it lets you drive through toll plazas without stopping, as toll charges are deducted automatically.

Launched by the Road Transport Ministry under the ‘One Nation One Tag’ scheme, FASTag works across National and State Highways and helps track vehicles under the GST E-Way Bill system. It’s valid for five years and can be recharged online anytime.

What to do when your FASTag is lost?

1. Deactivate your FASTag to prevent incorrect toll deductions or misuse.

You can deactivate your FASTag from the issuer’s website or by contacting your FASTag issuer. Once deactivated, it will no longer be valid for toll payments.

Deactivation steps:

Step 1: Log in to the FASTag portal.

Step 2: Go to the deactivation section.

Step 3: Enter the required details such as FASTag ID and vehicle number.

Step 4: Confirm the deactivation request.

Step 5: A confirmation message or email will be sent once the tag is deactivated.

Note: Once your FASTag is deactivated, toll charges will be doubled at the booth as a penalty for not having a valid tag.

After deactivation, you can apply for a replacement FASTag.

Documents required:

* Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

* Passport-size photograph of the vehicle owner

* Relevant KYC documents (ID and address proof)

How to replace your FASTag

Step 1: Select a FASTag issuer—NPCI or any bank of your choice.

Step 2: Visit the issuer’s website, navigate to the FASTag section, and select ‘Buy FASTag’.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with details like vehicle registration number, driving licence, RC book, etc., and select the recharge amount.

Step 4: Complete the payment and receive confirmation via email or SMS.

Step 5: Your new FASTag will be delivered to your address.

Everything else you need to know:

* Make sure to install your FASTag properly.

* Keep a record of FASTag details: registration number, FASTag ID, and the issuer’s customer support contact.

* Check your FASTag account regularly to prevent fraudulent activity.

* Maintain a sufficient balance in your FASTag account.

* Avoid using the FASTag of an old vehicle in a new one.

* Do not use multiple FASTags for a single vehicle.

Check out our video explaining the recent FASTag payment rules:

Why do you need FASTag?

* The government has made FASTag mandatory for third-party vehicle insurance, not just toll payments.

* FASTag is compulsory for all four-wheelers as of February 16, 2021, under government regulations.

* Entering a FASTag lane without one leads to a double toll penalty.

* The government plans to make FASTag a multi-utility payment tool.

Advantages of FASTag:

* Helps manage traffic at toll plazas

* Ensures a hassle-free journey

* Enables automatic toll payments, reducing wait times

* Eliminates the need to carry cash

* Reduces fuel consumption and vehicle emissions

* Accepted at toll plazas across India

* Available 24/7

* Can be easily recharged online

Check out our carousel explaining the recent FASTag payment rules:







