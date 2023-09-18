Lord Ganesh idol adorned with 69 kg gold, 336 kg silver in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Gowd Saraswat Brahaman (GSB) Seva Mandal, ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi, installed an idol of Lord Ganesh adorned with 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver in Mumbai on Monday. A representative of the GSB Seva Mandal told ANI this year it received 36 kg of silver and a 250-gram gold pendant for Ganesh Chathurthi.

This donation has increased the total gold in the idol to 69 kg and the total silver to 336 kg.





"...This year, we are going to celebrate the 69th 'Ganpati Utsav'. This year, the idol has been added with 36 kg of silver and a 250 gm gold pendant..." said the Mandal representative.

He further mentioned that a special 'havan' will be performed on September 19 to thank Lord Ganesh for the successful Chandrayaan-3 Mission and another special 'havan' on September 20 to pray and wish for the successful construction and inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"On 20th Sept, we will perform a special 'havan' for the smooth construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On the 19th, we will also hold a special 'havan' after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. We had prayed for a successful mission..." he said.

The Mandal representative further informed that total insurance of 360.45 crore has been taken, including 290 crore for the visitors in the pandal, 39 crore for the jewellery and 20 crore for public liability. He further said "As far as security is concerned, we are going for facial recognition this year. We have installed high-density cameras...Footfall will be counted."

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals which is celebrated for 10 days. People believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrived on Earth with her mother and Goddess Parvati.

This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29.



