Lok Sabha takes up discussion on bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up the three bills to replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 and Indian Evidence Act, of 1872 for consideration and passing.

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to later in the day give reply to the debate on the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023.

Amit Shah introduced the three amended criminal law bills in Lok Sabha last week that will replace the IPC, CrPc and Indian Evidence Act.

The Home Minister withdrew the three bills which were introduced in the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session of parliament.

He said that the bills had been withdrawn and three new bills introduced as a few changes were to be made. He said the bills had been examined by the Standing Committee and instead of coming up with official amendments, it was decided to bring the bills again.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill 2023 aim to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act respectively.

The earlier bills were introduced in the lower House of Parliament on August 11 and were referred to the Standing Committee.

Participating in the debate, BJP MP Ravi Shankar said wide consultations have been held on the bills. He also lauded the emphasis on the use of modern technology in the bill.

"This is the age of technology and information; various provisions in this bill ensure the promotion of digital records, usage of laptop, trial can happen digitally under new provisions," the BJP MP said.