Lok Sabha elections: Home Minister Amit Shah holds mega road show in Ahmedabad.

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of single-phase Lok Sabha polling in Gujarat on May 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a mega roadshow in Sanand, Ahmedabad, on Thursday.

The roadshow saw a sea of people and party workers walking along with Amit Shah's open-roofed vehicle. Shah was seen greeting people standing on both sides of the road to get a glimpse of the BJP leader.

Slogans of "Jai Shree Ram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" were also raised in the roadshow. The road show commenced at APMC Circle and ended at Nalsarovar Chowk.

Amit Shah will file his nomination for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat on Friday. The Congress has pitted Sonal Patel from the Gandhinagar seat against Amit Shah, who is eyeing a second consecutive term from here.

All 26 seats of Gujarat go to the polls in a single phase on May 7. One of the key seats for the BJP is Ahmedabad West. Ahmedabad West is currently represented by BJP leader Kirit Premjibhai Solanki. This constituency came into existence after the delimitation in 2008. The first election in this constituency took place in 2009.

This time, the BJP has fielded Dinesh Makwana as its candidate for the Ahmedabad West Parliament seat, which is reserved for Schedule Caste candidates, while Bharat Makwana will contest for the Congress party. Kirit P. Solanki of the BJP had won Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, winning 641622 votes, while 320076 votes were polled in favour of Raju Parmar of the INC. He lost by 321546 votes.

In the 2014 general elections, Kirit P. Solanki of the BJP was the winning candidate from the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency, securing 617104 votes, while 296793 votes were cast in favour of Ishwarbahi Dhanabhai Makwana of the INC. Meanwhile, from Ahmedabad East constituency, the BJP has fielded Hasmukh Patel.

The BJP whitewashed the Congress in the 2019 and 2014 general elections by winning all 26 constituencies in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahmadabad had a population of 7,214,225, of which males and females were 3,788,051 and 3,426,174, respectively, according to the 2011 census.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4