Lok Sabha elections: CITU releases manifesto, to push campaign against Centre

SHIMLA: The CPI(M) affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has released the labourers' manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

The CITU held a session to convey information to the workers regarding the Lok Sabha elections and to strengthen the campaign against the central government.

The convention was inaugurated by CITU State President Vijendra Mehra and CITU District President Kuldeep Dogra concluded the session.

Speaking in detail about the current political situation, Dogra called upon the workers to oust the Modi government from power.

"Ever since the Modi government has come to power for the last ten years, it has been continuously attacking the rights of workers. The Modi government has abolished the forty-four labour laws achieved after long struggles and sacrifices of the workers and changed them into four labour codes that are anti-labour and pro-capitalist. These labour codes benefit only the corporate world and industrialists. These have been designed to take the lives of workers towards bonded labour," he said.

Further, continuing his attacks on the central government, the CITU District President said that due to the actions of the Modi government, unemployment in the country has reached its peak and inflation is skyrocketing.

"Even the security of the country is being jeopardised by bringing Agniveer Yojana to close the way for the children of poor people to get government jobs through the army. The country's natural and public resources are being handed over by the Modi government to a few of its corporate friends. Religious issues are being used as a shield by the Modi government to divert people's attention from everyday issues. While on one hand, taxes like GST have been continuously imposed on the public, on the other hand, tax and loan waivers worth lakhs of crores have been given to corporate houses. This shows that the Modi government is busy filling the coffers of its few corporate friends by putting a huge tax burden on the pockets of the common people," he added.

CITU has given a call across the country that the "anti-worker, anti-people" Modi government which is "dividing" the country should be uprooted.