Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Budget copies arrive in Parliament

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday present her seventh straight Union Budget.
FM Sitharaman will mark her seventh consecutive budget eclipsing the late Moraji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets, which is likely to focus on changes in the income tax structure and improving the ease of doing business in India.
All eyes will be on whether Sitharaman provides the much-expected tax relief for the middle class, leaving more money in their hands, as there is tax buoyancy.
Besides, the market also expects staying on the fiscal glide path to lower the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26.
Sitharaman, who would be presenting her seventh straight budget, had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase -- which had been in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth.
This year's Budget would be in paperless form, as done in the last three years.'
Live Updates
- 23 July 2024 4:50 AM GMT
Union Cabinet headed by PM Modi meets in Parliament to approve the Union Budget ahead of its presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
- 23 July 2024 4:47 AM GMT
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives at the Parliament ahead of Union Budget presentation.
He says "The budget will be a journey of resolve to take the country on the path of development and progress. It is our hope that on the basis of this budget, we will move rapidly towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' as per the resolve of the Prime Minister."
- 23 July 2024 4:38 AM GMT
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at Parliament.
- 23 July 2024 4:37 AM GMT
Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah arrives in Parliament.
- 23 July 2024 4:37 AM GMT
Budget copies arrive in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget today in Lok Sabha.
- 23 July 2024 4:35 AM GMT
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet arrives at Parliament along with her team, to present the first Budget in the third term of Modi Government.
- 23 July 2024 4:35 AM GMT
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, ahead of the Budget presentation at 11am in Parliament.
- 23 July 2024 4:22 AM GMT
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union budget today, for the seventh consecutive term.
A resident of Chennai, Mahavir Dugar says, "We are waiting for the Nirmala Sitharaman's budget. I think, this time also the budget will be good. People are upset in the villages and I think, assembly elections are there and hence they must improve. They'll give a lot of concessions, the economy is growing and people needn't worry. Everybody's income has increased."
- 23 July 2024 4:20 AM GMT
“Government knows better about what people expect. That can be implemented I think. It (Budget) should be in the favour of common people,” says a passenger at Chennai Central Railway Station.
“They can little bit reduce the fair of first-class fair and Second AC fair,” he said further on expectations from the Railway Budget.