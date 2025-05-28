Liquor prices in Puducherry hiked by up to Rs 325 per litre

CHENNAI: The Puducherry Excise Department has announced that the hike in liquor prices will come into effect immediately, starting May 28.

The prices of liquor, including brandy, whiskey, wine and others, have been increased by Rs 50 to Rs 325 per litre. Beer prices have gone up by as much as Rs 30.

According to a report by Daily Thanthi, a large number of government and private liquor shops operate in the Union Territory, offering good quality alcohol at relatively low prices. This has drawn liquor buyers from neighbouring states to Puducherry in large numbers.

Liquor sales are a significant source of revenue for the Puducherry government. Instead of sales tax, the government levies excise duty, additional excise duty, and import duty on liquor.