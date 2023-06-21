"Like Vivekanada": Railways Minister's high praise for PM Modi on IYD

BALASORE: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feat in showcasing India's culture worldwide to that of Swami Vivekananda. "The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showcased India's culture worldwide is comparable to that of Swami Vivekananda," he said on the occasion of International Yoga Day at a time when the Prime Minister is on a state visit to the United States.

Thanking the people of Balasore who took part in the Yoga celebrations here, the Union Minister said, "Today, so many people in Balasore participated in International Yoga Day celebrations, I want to thank everyone." Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw performed Yoga in Balasore to mark the ninth International Yoga Day. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda participated in the International Yoga Day programme at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also performed Yoga in Haridwar. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal to perform yoga at garrison ground in Jabalpur. In Himachal Pradesh, Union Minsiter Anurag Thakur took part in the International Yoga Day. Meanwhile, PM Modi celebrated the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide every year. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the concept of International Yoga Day during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness. This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'.It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.