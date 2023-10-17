Let's take oath before Maa Durga to end corruption, violence, says Bengal Governor

KOLKATA:West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday urged the people to work towards ending violence and corruption in the state in name of Goddess Durga.

In his message to the people on the occasion of Durga Puja, he said, "Let us all vouch in the name of Maa Durga to continue with our fight against corruption. Let us continue our movement against violence. According to the Puranas while violence is like 'Mahishasura', corruption is like 'Rakhtbeej'.

"Just as Devi Durga killed Mahishasura, we will end corruption. Just like Lord Krishna we will end violence in the state," the message read.

The Governor’s message came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought the blessings of the Goddess to end the corruption in West Bengal.

He was inaugurating a community Puja in central Kolkata.

While seeking blessings, the Home Minister also announced that he will be frequenting the state even more in the coming days in order to ensure a change in the power structure by eliminating corruption.

"This is not the occasion for making political statements. So, I will not do that now. But I will be frequenting the state more, making political statements and ensuring that there is change in the state," Shah said.

He was in Kolkata to inaugurate the community Puja of Santosh Mitra Square at Lebutala Park in central Kolkata, whose principal organiser is BJP councillor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Sajal Ghosh.