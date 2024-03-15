"Let's see what happens next," BS Yediyurappa on allegations of sexual assault

BENGALURU: BJP senior leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that the Karnataka Police has filed a case against him for sexual assault.

Reacting to allegations of sexual assault against him in the police FIR, Yediyurappa claimed that a few days ago, a "distressed woman seeking help" came to his house and he had "brought the matter to the attention of the police".

Following this, the BJP leader said later the woman started to talk against him.

The 81-year-old veteran leader said, "A few days ago a woman came to our house, she was crying that there was some problem, I asked what is the matter, and she said that there was some problem, I called the police commissioner about this and told him to fix her problem, then she started talking against me".

"I have brought this matter to the attention of the police commissioner, yesterday they filed a complaint against me in the police station, let's see what happens next, it cannot be said that there is a political motive behind this," he said.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara termed it is a "sensitive matter" and said that an "investigation is on".

He also said that the police would "offer protection" to the "distressed woman".

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Parameshwara said, "Last night around 10 pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. The investigation is on. Until we know the truth, we can't reveal anything. This is a sensitive thing as it involves a former CM".

Replying to a query, the state home minister said, "I don't think there is any political angle to this. We all do not know the lady. We do not know anything about it. Let us see and wait what the outcome of the case is".

"If the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given," he said.

Yediyurappa faces an FIR under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly assaulting a minor girl.

As per the FIR, the alleged offence took place on February 2 in Bengaluru and the FIR was filed by a police station in the city.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case under POCSO and 354 (A) against Yediyurappa.

The FIR alleges that the girl was sexually harassed when she went to seek help on February 2.

The victim had sought help in a case related to another alleged sexual assault on her.

Based on the complaint by the mother of the victim, the senior BJP leader was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.