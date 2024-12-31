Leopard spotted in Mysuru Infosys campus, staff asked to work from home

MYSURU: The forest department has launched a combing operation after a leopard was spotted in Mysuru's Infosys campus on Tuesday early morning.

Following the incident, the employees of the IT company were asked to work from home keeping the safety aspect in mind.

The big cat was sighted in the underground car parking area of the campus at around 3.30 am by the security staff of the company and analysis of the CCTV footage has also confirmed the same, officials said.

A team of 50 personnel is involved in the operation, with cages and nets on standby to capture the animal.

"A leopard was spotted inside the Infosys campus and our personnel are on the job. Combing operation has been launched and drones are also being used to spot the leopard," a senior forest officer said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre expressed confidence that the forest department staff will soon capture the leopard and allay people's fears.

"As soon as the matter was known, a leopard task force was sent to capture the leopard. The team includes veterinarians and 40 personnel trained in leopard capture. Officers from the Wildlife Department are also at the site and are supervising the operation," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to the statement, the leopard's movement was captured in the CCTV footage, and an emergency operation was ordered.

"The Infosys campus is about 350 acres, some parts of which are like a forest. The operation is underway. Steps have also been taken to prevent the leopard from entering residential areas nearby. A drone equipped with a thermal camera is also being used to locate the leopard," he added.