Leopard cub rescued near Turahalli reserve forest in Karnataka

BENGALURU: An asix-month-old leopard cub was rescued near the Turahalli reserve forest on Wednesday, officials said.

The leopard which had reportedly taken refuge in a parked truck near the forest area was rescued by the forest department officials.

In a video, the animal could be seen crossing the road amid traffic movement causing panic among commuters.

"We have rescued the cub. It was caught near the Turahalli reserve forest. It appeared like it was dehydrated. It was not hurt. We have rescued it safely and got it treated at People for Animals (wildlife hospital). After proper treatment and recuperation, we will release it into the forest," a senior forest official said.