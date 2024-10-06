Left MLA Jaleel links gold smuggling through Karipur airport to Muslim community, sparks row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Left MLA K T Jaleel on Sunday sparked controversy by stating that most of the individuals involved in gold smuggling through the international airport in Malappuram district are from the Muslim community, drawing sharp reactions from the IUML and dissident legislator P V Anvar.

In a detailed Facebook post, the ruling MLA said a significant percentage of Muslims involved in crimes like gold smuggling and hawala believe that none of these activities are "irreligious."

He also called for the intervention of community leaders to create awareness among members being involved in such crimes.

His statement comes amidst a raging political row in the state over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent allegedly controversial remarks about the Muslim-dominated district of Malappuram.

In the Facebook post, Jaleel noted that regardless of the community the wrongdoers belong to, strong opposition should be expressed by members of the community.

"Christians should be the ones to come forward to oppose wrongdoings in the Christian community, and Muslims should point out crimes committed by Muslims," he said.

Hindus should address wrong practices within their community, the Thavanur MLA noted, adding that otherwise such interventions might be misinterpreted as attempts by other religions to degrade them.

"The majority of those caught in gold smuggling cases centered around Karipur International Airport (in Malappuram) are from the Muslim community," he said.

"Without addressing this, what reform and progress are those preaching love for Malappuram intending to bring to the Muslim community?" Jaleel asked.

He also wondered why some people are upset when it is said that "Khalees" (the religious authority responsible for decisions on matters of faith for Muslims in local areas) should be ready to declare that gold smuggling is anti-religious.

Soon after Jaleel put up the post, the IUML strongly criticised him, calling it "extremely derogatory."

"What he said was that members of the Muslim community are carrying out smuggling. Where did he get this information? On what basis is he saying this?" senior IUML leader P M A Salam asked.

He wondered how a person could take such a stance, accusing an entire community of involvement in such a crime.

Salam said that Jaleel might have many frustrations in life, but he should not have tarnished an entire community because of them.

Jaleel courted fresh controversy at a time when Chief Minister Vijayan himself denied allegations of making any adverse remarks about Malappuram, the IUML leader added.

Dissident MLA Anvar also came down on Jaleel over his comments, saying if the Thavanur MLA had indeed made such remarks, it was the "worst thing" in his public life.

Earlier, the opposition Congress accused Vijayan of attempting to "appease majority communalism" through his recent interview, in which he was quoted as saying that gold smuggling and hawala cases were more prevalent in Malappuram district.

The Chief Minister and his office subsequently denied making any such remarks in the interview.