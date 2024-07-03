Law college professor ‘kills’ father in front of mother in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, Anirudha Choudhury (38), an assistant professor at a private law college, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Sunil Choudhury, a retired officer of central PSU Nalco, was fatally stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach with a knife, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said.

Anirudh had been residing with his parents in an apartment in Kalarahanga area under Mancheswar police station following a dispute with his wife. The tragic incident unfolded in the morning in front of his mother, Sunita, police added.

Upon receiving information, a PCR van rushed to the scene around 4:30 am and shifted the severely injured victim to Capital Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, Singh said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that financial disputes may have triggered the fatal confrontation.

Anirudh, reportedly distressed over substantial debts accumulated from various sources, had been embroiled in arguments with his father over financial support. When Sunil allegedly refused to give money, the situation escalated, resulting in the viol...

Mancheswar police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the crime scene, including the weapon used in the crime and the clothes worn by both the accused and the victim.

The deceased's body has been sent for postmortem examination, while further investigations are underway. Anirudh's mother will also be questioned to gather more details about the incident, police said.