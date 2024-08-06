Landslides: List of missing persons will be released soon, says Kerala govt

WAYANAD: The Kerala government on Tuesday said the complete list of people who went missing following the massive landslides that struck Wayanad district on July 30 would be released soon.

An accurate list of missing persons is being prepared by the government, Revenue Minister K Rajan told reporters here.

He said the objective of the government is comprehensive rehabilitation of all those affected.

"The rehabilitation initiative in Wayanad would be a model for the entire world," he said after visiting the landslide-hit areas of Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

The Revenue Minister also said steps would be initiated soon to take stock of the destruction and losses due to the calamity.