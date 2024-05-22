"Lalu Prasad's family is immersed in the swamp of corruption": Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary once again took a potshot at Lalu Yadav and the family by stating that the whole family is immersed in the swamp of corruption.

He further added that Lalu Yadav's and Rabri Devi's bodyguards were being misused and the booth was disturbed again and again.

While addressing the media, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary said, "The whole family of Lalu Prasad is immersed in the swamp of corruption. The public was proved by disturbing both again and again. Lalu Prasad's and Rabri Devi's bodyguards are being misused every time. There should be an investigation into the Chapra incident."

Earlier, on May 19, he launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of nepotism and family appeasement within his party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

He said that the BJP, on the other hand, is working to connect the people on the ground and the party has no place for nepotism as every member of the party is treated equally.

"RJD has only 20 to 25 per cent of the vote, and they think integrating casteism into politics will work for them. Even if they win the elections, Lalu Ji is not going to give power to anyone. He will only transfer it to his family. When RJD was in government, Tejashwi was the deputy Chief Minister and when in opposition, he was the leader of the opposition and in another house, his mother was accompanying him. Lalu Ji can never give prominent positions to any outsider," Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said.

Elections in Bihar are contested in all seven phases. With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

RJD from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

As part of the NDA, the BJP and JD (U) will contest for 17 and 16 seats, respectively. The results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4th.