Ladakh: 2 killed, 10 injured in blast in Drass town

SRINAGAR: Two people were killed and 10 others injured on Friday in a blast in Kargil’s Drass town.

Official sources said that a blast occurred at the scrap site in Kabadi Nallah area of Drass town on Friday evening in which two people were killed and 10 others were injured.

“The injured have been shifted to sub-district hospital in Drass town for treatment. A case has been registered in the incident and investigation has been started to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion”, sources said.

Sources said that the blast mostly likely occurred when some scrap collectors/dealers fiddled with the scrap that could have resulted in some unexploded old shell going off.