L K Advani discharged from AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the AIIMS here last night, was discharged on Thursday, a hospital official said.

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology and geriatric medicine and is learnt to have undergone a minor procedure.

"Advani was admitted for old age-related issues and has been discharged," the AIIMS official said.

Advani was admitted to the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 10.30 pm on Wednesday.