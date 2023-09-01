K’taka ryots protest water release to TN

BENGALURU: With Karnataka starting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in compliance with the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), protests have erupted in southern parts of the State.

Various farmers’ bodies staged demonstrations in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar in Cauvery heartland against the government’s move, while the BJP accused the Congress government of “doing nothing” to protect the interests of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP also charged the government with not taking up legal battle properly against the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government as the party there in power is a key ally in the newly formed INDIA bloc, where Congress is a key player.

Reacting to the release of water, former CM BS Yediyurappa wondered why Tamil Nadu was exerting pressure on Karnataka to release more water when there was no crisis in the neighbouring state. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai demanded that the State government immediately stop the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, file an appeal in the Supreme Court and fight a legal battle.

Stop releasing Cauvery water to TN, says Bommai

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday demanded that the state government immediately stop the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The BJP leader accused the Congress government of failing to protect the interests of farmers and the drinking water needs of people in Karnataka.

“The government has been faltering on the Cauvery issue since the beginning. Already about 15 TMC water, by way of releasing 10 thousand cusecs (cubic feet per second) water everyday, has been released as per the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directive but yet no legal action has been taken against it,” he alleged.

Bommai wondered as to what was the point of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds Water Resources portfolio, discussing with legal experts now when the government has already started releasing 5,000 cusecs of water daily on the instructions of CWMA.

An appeal against the previous order has not been filed yet,with the Supreme Court, he said.

“I demand that the release of water should be immediately stopped and an appeal to the Supreme Court should be filed and a legal fight should be initiated by making strong convictions. The Congress government has failed to protect the drinking water requirements of Karnataka state and the interest of the farmers,” Bommai said.

The CWMA ordered Karnataka to release water to ensure that 5,000 cusecs reaches Biligundlu in Tamil Nadu daily till September 12.