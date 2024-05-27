K'taka police station attack: 25 arrested, 30 detained

BENGALURU: Karnataka Police has arrested 25 people and detained 30 in connection with the attack on a police station in Channagiri Town of Davanagere District following the custodial death of an accused, sources confirmed on Monday.

The accused were arrested based on the CCTV footage of the violence.

The sleuths have prepared a list of the other accused and launched a hunt to nab them.

The government has handed over to the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the officers have reached Davanagere city and started the investigation.

The CID will produce the arrested accused before the court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations have organized a protest in Channagiri Town on Monday condemning the incident, under the leadership of the VHP and Bajrang Dal.

The procession will begin from the Anjaneya temple and protestors will submit a memorandum to the Tehsildar.

The incident had occurred late on Friday night following the death of 30-year-old Adil, who had been taken into custody by the police on charges of organising illegal betting.

He collapsed in the police station and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Police had claimed that Adil was not in the police station for more than six to seven minutes. However, his relatives claimed that it was a case of custody death.

According to the police, Adil, a resident of Tippu Nagar, was brought to the police station where he collapsed and was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he later died. It was found that he suffered from seizures and low blood pressure.

Enraged by this, Adil's family and community members attacked the police station and police personnel. The mob also damaged more than five police vehicles.

A total of four cases were registered in connection with the violence, including the complaint by the deceased’s father.