K'taka health dept passes order to implement SC's directive for patient's right to die with dignity
BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday announced that the state health department has passed a historic order to implement the Supreme Court's directive for a patient's right to die with dignity.
"My Karnataka Health Department, @DHFWKA, passes a historic order to implement the Supreme Court's directive for a patients Right to Die with dignity," he said.
The minister said this will immensely benefit those who are terminally ill with no hope of recovery, or are in a persistent vegetative state, and where the patient no longer benefits from life-sustaining treatment.
"We have also come out with an Advance Medical Directive (AMD), or a living will, in which a patient can record their wishes about their medical treatment in the future," he said.
This important step, according to the minister, will bring great relief and a dignified sense of closure to many families and individuals.
"Karnataka is a progressive state and we are always at the forefront in upholding liberal and equitable values for a more and just society," he added.