K'taka health dept passes order to implement SC's directive for patient's right to die with dignity

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday announced that the state health department has passed a historic order to implement the Supreme Court's directive for a patient's right to die with dignity.

Taking to the social media post 'X', he stated that the department has also come out with an Advance Medical Directive (AMD), or a living will, in which a patient can record their wishes about their medical treatment in the future.

The minister said this will immensely benefit those who are terminally ill with no hope of recovery, or are in a persistent vegetative state, and where the patient no longer benefits from life-sustaining treatment.

This important step, according to the minister, will bring great relief and a dignified sense of closure to many families and individuals.

"Karnataka is a progressive state and we are always at the forefront in upholding liberal and equitable values for a more and just society," he added.