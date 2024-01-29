K'taka Guv felicitates sculptor Arun Yogiraj for making Ram Lalla idol

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot felicitated sculptor Arun Yogiraj at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Sunday for carving out 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted from Krishna Shila stone, placed in Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Days after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol said that he is indebted to God for this opportunity.

"I have no words for the love people are showing me. I am so indebted to God for this opportunity. The stone used for making the idol of Lord Ram is from Mysuru district. I think it is Lord Ram's blessing that I got the opportunity," Arun Yogiraj said.

Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol, finds himself in a State of profound blessing.

"I am the luckiest person on earth. The blessings of my ancestors, family members, and Lord Ram Lalla have always been with me. Sometimes, I feel like I am in a dream world. This is the biggest day for me," he told ANI.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.

Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla.