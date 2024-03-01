K'taka CM must give free hand to investigative agencies: Tejaswi Surya

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya on Friday said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must give free hand to agencies to investigate the Rameshwaram cafe blast incident, adding that State government is repeatedly changing its narrative on the matter.

As many as 10 people have been injured in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

Tejasvi Surya, who represents Bengaluru South constituency in Lok Sabha, questioned the Chief Minister's Siddaramaiah's government intentions over the incident.

"At first, they tried the narrative of cylinder blast. Now, they are trying the narrative of business rivalry. Why can't the Congress Govt allow the investigation agencies to do their job? Why preempt? Why prompt? Vote Bank compulsions? CM Siddaramaiah must give free hand to investigate and give clear answers to people of Bengaluru," Tejasvi Surya posted on X.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and State Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara along with DGP Alok Mohan also visited the Bengaluru explosion site for inspection.

A team of National Investigation Agency also visited the explosion site in the Whitefield area.

Earlier today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that the accused involved in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe will be traced and punished, adding that opposition parties should refrain from indulging in politics over the incident.

Addressing reporters in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "CCTV footage from the cafe is being examined. It has come to be known that someone had left a bag at the cafe. The accused in the incident will be punished."

Asserting that "multiple explosions have also taken place in the previous governments," the Chief Minister said, "This incident has happened in our government. Disciplinary and strict action will be taken against those who are involved. Politics should not be done in this matter."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party leader PC Mohan had expressed concerns over the explosion that took place in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe and urged the administration to investigate the incident.

In a post on X, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan said, "Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru."

A security guard working at the Rameshwaram Cafe who was present at the time of the incident said, "I was standing outside the cafe. Many customers had come to the hotel. Suddenly there was a loud sound and a fire broke out, causing injuries to the customers inside the hotel."

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Further details are awaited.