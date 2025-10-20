Kollam native confirmed dead in Mozambique boat tragedy

KOLLAM: A Kollam native who went missing in the recent boat tragedy off the coast of Mozambique has been confirmed dead, MP N K Premachandran said here on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sreerag Radhakrishnan (35) of Naduvilakara, Thevalakkara.

He and another person, Indrajith (22) of Piravom in Ernakulam district, were reported missing after a boat carrying them to the tanker MT Sea Quest for maintenance work capsized on October 16.

There were 21 people on board the boat, including 14 Indians when it capcized near Beira port.

"Authorities in Mozambique have confirmed the death of Sreerag. The body was recovered following a search operation," Premachandran told PTI.

Kollam MP said the body was in a badly decomposed state when recovered. "The authorities have assured that all necessary steps will be taken to send the body to India," he added.

Meanwhile, the search is still on for Indrajith, according to his relatives. Sreerag’s family said he had left for Mozambique only on October 13.

They said that he had been working for a shipping company for seven years and had returned to India six months ago after the birth of his son.

The family said they are awaiting communication from the Indian High Commission regarding the repatriation of the mortal remains.